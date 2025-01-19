Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on feuds with Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Johar

In a recent interview with ‘The New Indian’, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she has made peace with both Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Johar, despite their highly publicized past feuds.

The actress shared that while she doesn’t feel the need to be close friends with them, she holds no ill will toward either of them.

“I’m in peace with them. I’m totally in peace with them. When I see a great piece of work, whether it’s ‘Shershaah’ from Karan Johar or something from Diljit, I’m very open to appreciating it,” Kangana stated.

Kangana’s relationship with Diljit has been strained since the 2020 farmers’ protests. She accused him of inciting the protests and later disappearing from the scene, which led to a fiery social media exchange between the two. Diljit, however, remained a vocal supporter of the farmers and firmly refuted Kangana’s claims.

Her issues with Karan Johar go back even further, to 2017, when she famously called him the “flag-bearer of nepotism” on ‘Koffee with Karan’.

While Karan defended his efforts to introduce new talent in Bollywood, Kangana continued to criticize him, accusing him of promoting nepotism.

However, recently, Kangana seemed open to the idea of working with Karan Johar’s production house. On ‘Indian Idol 15’, she humorously suggested, “Karan sir should work with me. I’d give him a great role and make a proper film, not a PR exercise or a saas-bahu gossip saga.”

Kangana suggested that while she might not have reconciled with Karan or Diljit on a personal level, she is willing to acknowledge their professional achievements and even collaborate with them in the future.