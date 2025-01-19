Hrithik Roshan honored with Global Achievement Award at Joy Awards 2025

Hrithik Roshan was recently honored with the prestigious Global Achievement Award at the Joy Awards 2025 in Riyadh, marking a major milestone in his 25-year career in the Indian film industry.

The actor, known for his dynamic roles and versatile performances, was celebrated for his contributions to cinema over the past two decades.

The award ceremony saw celebrated filmmaker Mike Flanagan presenting the accolade to Hrithik. He offered a heartfelt tribute to the actor’s journey in the film industry.

Flanagan praised Hrithik’s remarkable ability to reinvent himself with each role, describing him as an artist who has consistently surprised and inspired audiences.

“Tonight we celebrate an artist whose versatility and passion have shaped cinema for over two decades,” Flanagan said. “His journey is a true testament to the power of reinvention.”

Hrithik Roshan, who has become one of Bollywood’s most iconic actors, reflected on his career during his acceptance speech.

He expressed his gratitude for the recognition and shared a humble perspective on his journey. “It’s been 25 years, but I feel like I’ve only just begun to truly understand acting,” he remarked. “I take this as a symbol of hope and a promise for the next 25 years.”

The actor’s career includes unforgettable performances in films like ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’, ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, ‘Lakshya’. ‘Dhoom 2’, ‘Krrish’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, ‘Guzaarish’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Kaabil’, ‘Super 30’, ‘Fighter’, and the ‘War’ franchise, among others.

The Joy Awards, which honor exceptional talent across film, music, sports, and television, recognized Hrithik Roshan as the only Indian actor to receive the prestigious Global Achievement Award this year.

He stood alongside Hollywood legends Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey, who also received the same accolade.

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman himself selected the winners of the Joy Awards.