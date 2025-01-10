Payal Kapadia in awe: Jodie Foster watched ‘All We Imagine As Light’ twice!

Acclaimed filmmaker Payal Kapadia had a surreal moment when Jodie Foster revealed she had watched her debut feature, ‘All We Imagine As Light’, not once but twice.

The Hollywood legend’s praise came just days before Kapadia took home the Best International Film award at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) on Thursday.

In her acceptance speech, Payal Kapadia expressed disbelief at admiration, “Jodie Foster had seen our movie twice. I would never, in a million years, have dreamt of this,” she shared, her joy palpable.

The award is another feather in the cap for Kapadia’s 2024 drama, which features a multilingual cast including Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon.

Shot in Malayalam, Hindi, and Marathi, the film is an international co-production involving France, India, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Italy.

Kapadia also reflected on her journey to the United States, which began in September 2024. “I had never been to the US before. The first place I visited was the Telluride Film Festival, and I didn’t know what to expect. I was a bit terrified of what the film industry here would be like. But it turned out to be such a welcoming experience,” she said.

The film, which premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, earned a Grand Prix win and a Palme d’Or nomination, making it the first Indian film in Cannes’ main competition since ‘Swaham’ in 1994. It later received critical acclaim during its limited release in Kerala and a wider release in November 2024.

‘All We Imagine As Light’ has since topped the Sight & Sound poll for the best film of 2024 and was named one of the top five international films by the National Board of Review.

At the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, it garnered nominations for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Director.

Kapadia concluded her NYFCC speech by thanking the film community for its overwhelming support. “I’ve met so many incredible people here in the US, and I’ve felt the generosity of spirit from all of you. Thank you so much, especially to the critics,” she said.