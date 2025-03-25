Kalki Koechlin exposes Hollywood-style beauty pressures in Bollywood!

Kalki Koechlin has never been one to mince words, and this time, she’s taking on the pressure of unrealistic beauty standards in the film industry. In a candid chat on the BBC World Service podcast Dear Daughter, the Dev D actress shared a jaw-dropping incident when a producer suggested she get fillers for her laughter lines.

Recalling the moment, Kalki said, “I remember once a producer telling me… He was talking about an ex of his, and she is quite a famous actress. And he was like, ‘Oh, she went a bit too far with the Botox.’ And then he turned to me and said, ‘All you need is a little filler for your laughter lines.’ And I wanted to stab him with my fork. We were having lunch.”

Yes, you read that right—lunch, unsolicited beauty advice, and the nerve of that producer! But instead of causing a scene, Kalki Koechlin took the high road, responding with her signature wit. “I smiled and I said, ‘Well, I better stop smiling so much. I better stop laughing so much then.’”

Kalki, now in her 40s, acknowledges how intense the pressure can be—especially for younger women in the industry. She knows 20-year-olds are constantly being told to alter their appearance, which leads them to feel insecure about natural aging way too early.

However, she refuses to conform. Wrinkles and all, she’s embracing her journey. “Now there’s a new layer that has come in—age. And the fact that I have wrinkles, and that I’m still in front of the camera. So those wrinkles are very much prominent. I personally don’t want to do anything to my face, so I’ve got to be comfortable with that.”

And comfortable she is! Kalki was last seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, starring alongside Adarsh Gourav and Ananya Panday. Next, she’s stepping into a brand-new role in the Tamil film ‘Nesippaya’, playing Indirani Jahan, a Portugal-based lawyer.