Ranbir Kapoor spills the beans on ‘Brahmastra: Part 2- Dev’

Ever since Ayan Mukerji dropped ‘Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva,’ fans have been eagerly waiting for Part 2. Now, Ranbir Kapoor has confirmed that ‘Brahmastra: Part 2- Dev’ is definitely in the works. The actor confirmed that after Ayan wraps up his current commitments, he will turn his attention to the sequel. Touted to be a trilogy, ‘Brahmastra’ is a mythological epic saga.

Recently, at a media interaction, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed that after wrapping ‘War 2,’ Ayan Mukerji will work on the ‘Brahmastra’ sequel. He said, “Brahmastra 2 is something that Ayan has been nurturing as a dream for a very long time—the entire story of Brahmastra. As you guys know, he is currently working on War 2. Once the film releases, he is going to start the pre-production of Brahmastra 2.”

Released in 2022, ‘Brahmastra: Part 1’ introduced viewers to Ayan’s cinematic universe inspired by Indian mythology. The story chronicled the life of Shiva, played by Kapoor. Shiva is a young man with extraordinary powers. He embarks on a challenging journey to uncover cosmic secrets. The film featured Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. The film racked up around 400 crores at the box office.

In April 2023, Ayan issued a statement revealing the release date of ‘Brahmastra: Part 2- Dev’ and ‘Brahmastra: Part 3’. The filmmaker announced the second part of his film will be released in December 2026. On the other hand, the third and final part will hit theatres a year later in 2027.

Ayan also assured that the following films will be ‘bigger’ than the first part and added that he will be making the two films together. “After absorbing all the love and feedback on Part One…I have been focused on creating the vision for Part Two and Part Three – which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One!”

Meanwhile, the second title will follow the narrative of Dev. The makers teased the character in the climax of the first film. Moreover, casting details of the film remain shrouded in mystery.