Bollywood star Kajol occasionally shares her trademark wit with fans on social media. On Friday, she had a very original idea for donation on Instagram Stories

“I wish we could donate body fat to those in need,” went the actress’s post.

Earlier, Kajol, who is currently living in Singapore with her daughter Nysa, shared a series of funny pictures on Karwa Chauth. The actress posted images to reveal how she had prepared for the festival this year and named her album: “Hunger games series”.

In the series of picture, Kajol looks radiant in a red saree, and pulls goofy expressions for the camera. Each frame is accompanied by a funny short caption that defines the expression.

“Hunger games series. Swipe for the fun: Pls read appropriate captions given below,” she wrote and added: “1) Waiting for the moon with love and patience. 2) Slowly losing it. 3) Serial killer is happening. 4) Agar khaana nahi mila toh…5) Hey bhagvan aasman me nahi to phone pe to chand dikhade!”

Kajol is all set to enter the digital space with “Tribhanga”, a drama set in Mumbai. The OTT film will weave a complex story of a family while going back and forth through three generations, from the late 1980s to present day. The film, directed and written by veteran actress Renuka Shahane, also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.