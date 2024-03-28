Kajol marks 26 years of ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’

Kajol, the beloved Bollywood actress, recently took a trip down memory lane as she celebrated the 26th anniversary of her film ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’. Sharing some delightful throwback pictures on her Instagram, Kajol reminisced about the cherished moments from the romantic comedy.

In one snapshot, we see Kajol and Salman Khan exchanging smiles, their chemistry palpable even after all these years. Another photo captures a tender moment between Kajol and Dharmendra, her on-screen father, as she seeks solace on his shoulder. The third picture showcases Kajol adorning her on-screen brother, Arbaaz Khan, with a tilak, radiating warmth and affection.

Accompanying these nostalgic glimpses was Kajol’s heartfelt caption, where she humorously recalled the innocence associated with tying one’s hair into a plait during those days.

‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’, directed by Sohail Khan, hit the screens in 1998 and featured an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Dharmendra, and Anjala Zaveri. The film struck a chord with audiences and was hailed as a hit.

This celebration of cinematic milestones doesn’t end here. Recently, the iconic duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol announced the re-release of another cult classic, ‘Baazigar’. Shah Rukh Khan, in an Instagram post brimming with nostalgia, invited fans to relive the magic of the silver screen at the Retro Film Festival, promising a journey back to the timeless era of Bollywood.

Kajol echoed the sentiment, expressing her excitement to embark on this nostalgic journey with fans. ‘Baazigar’, released in 1993 and directed by Abbas-Mustan, remains etched in the memories of moviegoers for Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of an anti-hero, alongside Kajol’s captivating performance. The film’s gripping storyline, coupled with memorable dialogues and soulful music, catapulted it to blockbuster status.

As we celebrate these cinematic gems, they serve as reminders of the enduring magic of Bollywood, weaving tales that continue to resonate with audiences across generations.