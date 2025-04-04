“Jhoot Ki Daali Par Ek Baar Phal Lagta Hai”: Manoj Kumar’s timeless dialogues live on

Legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away on Friday at the age of 87 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He had been battling serious health complications and was admitted on February 21, 2025, under continuous medical supervision. Doctors confirmed that his death was due to cardiogenic shock following a heart attack. He had also been suffering from decompensated liver cirrhosis, which had severely impacted his health in recent months.

Popularly known as ‘Bharat Kumar’, Manoj Kumar carved a space for himself in Bollywood not merely as a performer, but as a storyteller who fused nationalism, emotion, family values, and social realism into unforgettable cinema.

With a filmography that boasts of legendary titles like Shaheed, Hariyali Aur Raasta, Woh Kaun Thi, Himalaya Ki God Mein, Do Badan, Patthar Ke Sanam, Neel Kamal, Upkar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, and Kranti, Manoj Kumar left an indelible imprint on Indian cinema.

As the nation mourns his passing, his words echo louder than ever—etched in the memory of Hindi cinema through dialogues that carried not just story, but soul.

“Duniya ke barbaadi ki jadh hai, ek insaan ka doosre insaan pe hukumat karne ka shauk” (Movie: Shaheed, 1965)

“Ek achche hospital ke liye sirf pakki imaarat aur chamakte hue furniture ki zaroorat nahi…zaroorat hai to kaam karne waale haathon ki aur mehsoos karne waale dil ki” (Movie: Himalaya Ki God Mein, 1965)

“Ameeri aur gareebi ke darmiyan yeh joh fasla hai na; yeh sadiyon se badta hi ja raha hai; isse koi kam na kar saka” (Movie: Do Badan, 1966)

“Jab aap chalti hai toh raaste ke patthar bhi phool ban jaate hai” (Movie: Patthar Ke Sanam, 1967)

“Zameen toh maa hoti hai; aur maa ke tukde nahi kiye jaate” (Movie: Upkar, 1967)

“Insaan is duniya mein chaar din ki zindagi guzaarne aata hai; lekin chaalis din ka gham usse gehre rakhta hai” (Movie: Mera Naam Joker, 1970)

“Apne yahan ki mitti ki khushboo hai na; woh toh ajnabi logo ki saanson mein bhi sanskar bhar deti hai” (Movie: Purab Aur Pachhim, 1970)

“Pyar ki kahani ek aisa pinjra hai jis mein mann ka panchi pharphara toh sakta hai; magar nikal nahi sakta” (Movie: Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, 1974)

“Jhoot ki daali par ek baar phal lagta hai; dobara nahi” (Movie: Kranti, 1981)

Kumar was awarded the Padma Shri in 1992 and, later, the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, cementing his legacy as not just a star, but a cinematic voice of his time. He also received a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards across different categories.

Manoj Kumar may have exited the stage, but his voice lingers in every line, every pause, every frame where he spoke not just to the audience, but to the heart of the country and beyond.