“Jhoot Ki Daali Par Ek Baar Phal Lagta Hai”: Manoj Kumar’s timeless dialogues live on

Dharmendra remembers Manoj Kumar: “We spent our early days in the industry together”
Known for masterpieces like 'Upkaar', 'Purab Aur Paschim', and 'Shaheed', Kumar’s films weren’t just hits—they were cinematic odes to India’s soul.
Manoj Kumar may have exited the stage, but his voice lingers in every line, every pause, every frame where he spoke not just to the audience, but to the heart of the country and beyond.
Legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away on Friday at the age of 87 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He had been battling serious health complications and was admitted on February 21, 2025, under continuous medical supervision. Doctors confirmed that his death was due to cardiogenic shock following a heart attack. He had also been suffering from decompensated liver cirrhosis, which had severely impacted his health in recent months.
Popularly known as ‘Bharat Kumar’, Manoj Kumar carved a space for himself in Bollywood not merely as a performer, but as a storyteller who fused nationalism, emotion, family values, and social realism into unforgettable cinema.
With a filmography that boasts of legendary titles like Shaheed, Hariyali Aur Raasta, Woh Kaun Thi, Himalaya Ki God Mein, Do Badan, Patthar Ke Sanam, Neel Kamal, Upkar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, and Kranti, Manoj Kumar left an indelible imprint on Indian cinema.
As the nation mourns his passing, his words echo louder than ever—etched in the memory of Hindi cinema through dialogues that carried not just story, but soul.
Kumar was awarded the Padma Shri in 1992 and, later, the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, cementing his legacy as not just a star, but a cinematic voice of his time. He also received a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards across different categories.
