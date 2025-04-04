Manoj Kumar last rites scheduled — Bollywood prepares for final goodbye

Manoj Kumar last rites: It’s the end of an era in Indian cinema as the iconic Manoj Kumar—often hailed as the face of patriotic films in Bollywood—breathed his last in Mumbai at the age of 87.

The veteran actor and filmmaker, best known for giving India a cinematic voice of national pride through cult classics like ‘Upkar’, ‘Purab Aur Paschim’, and ‘Roti Kapada Aur Makaan’, passed away at 4:03 AM on April 4, 2025, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

A towering figure in the golden age of Hindi cinema, people lovingly called him “Bharat Kumar” for his repeated portrayals of selfless, idealistic Indian protagonists who stood for truth, sacrifice, and the nation. His on-screen aura wasn’t just dramatic—it was about purpose, and for many, synonymous with patriotism itself.

Manoj Kumar last rites details:

His son, Kunal Goswami, confirmed that the final rites will take place tomorrow, April 5, at 11 AM at Pawan Hans, opposite Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle, Mumbai. Speaking to the media, Kunal expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his moving tribute, noting how the themes of Manoj Kumar’s films still ring true today.

“Be it ‘Upkar’ or ‘Roti Kapada Aur Makaan’, the social issues my father raised are still relevant—both in Parliament and in society,” he said.

The Prime Minister, in a solemn post on X (formerly Twitter), shared his condolences, writing, “Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal. Manoj Ji’s works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations.”

Manoj Kumar’s cousin, producer Manish R. Goswami, echoed similar sentiments, calling him “a true Indian” who made cinema a platform for national consciousness. Goswami also recalled the long-standing bond between the PM and Kumar, mentioning their past meetings—including one during the presentation of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015.

Behind the scenes, Manoj Kumar had been battling serious health complications. He was admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025, and was under constant medical supervision. Doctors attributed his death to cardiogenic shock following a heart attack. He had also been suffering from decompensated liver cirrhosis for several months, which had significantly deteriorated his health.