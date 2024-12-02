Jeetendra watches ‘The Sabarmati Report’ with PM Modi; says THIS afterwards

Veteran actor Jeetendra had the unique experience of watching a film with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a special screening of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ held at the Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament’s Library Complex on Monday.

The event saw PM Modi attending the screening alongside NDA MPs, along with Jeetendra, his daughter and producer Ektaa R Kapoor, and the entire cast and crew of the film.

After the screening, Jeetendra shared his thoughts with the media, revealing an emotional moment: “I told PM Modi that I’ve spent 50 years in the film industry, and for the first time, thanks to my daughter, I watched a movie with the Prime Minister.”

In a light-hearted exchange, PM Modi responded, sharing that this was also his first time watching a film after assuming office as the Prime Minister.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is a powerful cinematic portrayal of the tragic 2002 incident involving the burning of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra. The film’s narrative focuses on shedding light on the truth behind the tragedy, and it has garnered attention for its bold storytelling.

PM Modi, who took to X (formerly Twitter) after the screening, praised the film’s effort. He wrote, “Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of ‘The Sabarmati Report’. I commend the makers of the film for their effort.” He also emphasized the importance of revealing the truth, commenting, “A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!”

The film has been widely recognized for its portrayal of the events surrounding the tragedy, with several Chief Ministers also attending the screening and offering praise.

Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, Goa’s Pramod Sawant, and Haryana’s Nayab Saini all expressed admiration for the film, with some states even declaring it tax-free in tribute to the victims who lost their lives in the horrific incident.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ also stars Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra, who portray journalists investigating the tragedy.