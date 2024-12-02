Raashii Khanna calls screening of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ with PM Modi “surreal”

Actor Raashii Khanna described it as a “surreal feeling” to watch her film, ‘The Sabarmati Report’, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a special screening held on Monday in Delhi.

The event, organized at the Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament, was also attended by key political leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several Members of Parliament. The film’s cast, including lead actor Vikrant Massey, also joined the dignitaries.

Sharing her excitement, Raashii Khanna told ANI, “We’ve seen the film multiple times, but watching it with the Prime Minister Modi was extraordinary. It’s a high point in my career. The fact that the movie has been made tax-free in several states shows its impact. I hope more people watch it.”

Vikrant Massey echoed her sentiments, calling the experience unforgettable. “Watching the film with the Prime Minister and so many cabinet ministers is something I’ll cherish forever. I’m overwhelmed and still processing it,” he said.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ delves into the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. The incident, a pivotal moment in India’s recent history, is the central point of the movie. The film has sparked widespread discussion.

Prime Minister Modi lauded the film for shedding light on the events surrounding the tragedy. Commenting on a social media post that shared the film’s trailer, he remarked, “A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out! It’s good that this truth is reaching people.”

In addition to PM Modi’s endorsement, the movie has been tax-free in numerous states, including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan.

Political figures, including BJP MP and actress Hema Malini, have also applauded the film for its thought-provoking narrative.