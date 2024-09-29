Janhvi Kapoor radiates golden aura at IIFA 2024

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor stole the spotlight at the 2024 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, dazzling fans and attendees alike with her radiant appearance.

The actress, best known for her role in ‘Mili’, turned heads as she graced the green carpet in a breathtaking golden gown. Her outfit, adorned with subtle sparkle, paired with minimal jewelry, perfectly complemented the glamorous atmosphere of the star-studded event.

Kapoor’s elegant gown was only part of the magic. With her hair styled down and flowing freely, she looked effortlessly graceful.

Cameras captured the young star as she beamed with joy, posing for photographers and greeting fans with her signature warmth.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor recently wrapped up filming for her upcoming movie, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

The IIFA Awards, known for being a grand celebration of Indian cinema, kicked off on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, a special event honoring the southern film industries—Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Day two of the awards promises to be especially memorable. Legendary actress Rekha will be making a highly anticipated return to the IIFA stage. Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor are all slated to perform, adding even more star power.

In addition to these performances, fans can see Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar as hosts.

The grand finale of IIFA 2024, taking place on September 29, will be the exclusive IIFA Rocks event. It features live performances by renowned artists like Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and the musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.