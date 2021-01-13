Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday posted a video on her verified Instagram page showcasing her belly-dancing skills.

In the video, Janhvi is seen grooving along with the Kareena Kapoor song “San sanana” from the 2001 period drama “Asoka”, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Janhvi’s performance received mixed reactions from netizens. While fans blindly appreciated her performance, many felt she is yet to nail the art of belly-dancing.

Some even drew comparisons with her mother, late Bollywood superstar Sridevi.

A section of netizens pointed out that while Janhvi is a good dancer, she needs to work harder on her facial expressions while dancing.

Janhvi was last seen in the digitally-released film “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”.

The actress will next feature in “Good Luck Jerry”, which has begun shooting in Punjab. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.