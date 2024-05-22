Jalebi joy: Preity Zinta’s sweet secret for late-night shoots

Preity Zinta, amidst the hustle of late-night shoots for her upcoming film ‘Lahore 1947’, has shared a delightful secret to keep herself energized and smiling. In a recent Instagram story, she unveiled her go-to snack for surviving those long hours – none other than the beloved Indian treat, Jalebi. Alongside a tempting picture of the sweet delicacy, Preity captioned it with a witty remark, “The sweetest way to survive late-night shoots.”

This isn’t the first time Preity has offered fans a peek into the making of ‘Lahore 1947’. Back in April, she treated her followers with a series of behind-the-scenes snapshots, radiating her excitement for the project. From candid moments with director Rajkumar Santoshi to glimpses of the film set adorned with the clapperboard, Preity’s posts painted a vivid picture of the camaraderie and dedication driving the production forward.

‘Lahore 1947’ isn’t just another film in the pipeline; it’s a culmination of remarkable talent and collaboration. Produced under the esteemed banner of Aamir Khan’s Productions, it has garnered attention since its official announcement last October. The anticipation only grew stronger with the revelation of its star-studded cast, including the likes of Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal in pivotal roles.

One noteworthy aspect of the film is the father-son duo of Sunny Deol and his elder son Karan Deol sharing the screen space, adding an extra layer of sentiment and excitement for fans. With such a powerhouse of talent coming together, ‘Lahore 1947’ promises not just a cinematic experience but also a journey through history, emotions, and unforgettable moments.

As Preity Zinta continues to charm us both on and off-screen, her sweet indulgence in the form of Jalebi serves as a reminder that amidst the demanding schedules and rigorous shoots, there’s always room for a little sweetness to keep the spirits high and the smiles intact. With each update, ‘Lahore 1947’ inches closer to becoming not just a film but a cherished memory in the hearts of its audience.