Preity Zinta makes comeback in ‘Lahore 1947’ with Sunny Deol

Preity Zinta is making a Bollywood comeback in style, stepping onto the set of ‘Lahore 1947’ with seasoned actor Sunny Deol by her side. Directed by the acclaimed Rajkumar Santoshi, this film marks a momentous return for Preity, who’s been away from the limelight for a while.

In a move that thrilled her fans, Preity gave us a peek behind the curtain with some candid snapshots from the film’s production. Sharing the excitement, Preity took to social media, offering glimpses of the ‘Lahore 1947’ world. One snapshot showcased the film’s clapperboard, a simple yet profound statement marking her presence back in action.

Another moment captured Preity sharing a laugh with director Rajkumar Santoshi, hinting at the camaraderie brewing behind the scenes. The news of Preity Zinta’s return has set her fans abuzz, flooding social media with messages of joy and anticipation. They’ve crowned her the reigning queen of Bollywood once again and can’t wait to see her grace the silver screen.

‘Lahore 1947’, backed by Aamir Khan’s production house, promises to be a blockbuster with its star-studded cast and compelling storyline. Last October, they officially announced the, drawing attention for its powerhouse cast and promising plot.

Adding to the excitement, seasoned actors Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have joined the ensemble, ensuring a cinematic treat. Notably, ‘Lahore 1947’ also marks a special moment for Sunny Deol as he shares screen space with his son Karan Deol.

As cameras roll and stories unfold, ‘Lahore 1947’ gears up to take audiences on a journey back in time, blending history with drama and a dash of Bollywood flair. With Preity Zinta back in action and a stellar cast in tow, this film is shaping up to be one for the ages.