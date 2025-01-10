Jacqueline Fernandez steals the show as Khushi in ‘Fateh’!

The much-anticipated film ‘Fateh’ hit theaters today, and fans are buzzing with excitement. While Sonu Sood’s portrayal of the titular character, Fateh, is receiving accolades, it’s Jacqueline Fernandez as Khushi, an ethical hacker, who’s stealing the spotlight.

Audiences are raving about Jacqueline’s performance, calling her charm and energy irresistible. Her portrayal of Khushi, complete with a natural look and quirky style, has struck a chord with fans.

Advertisement

One admirer took to social media to gush, “Jacqueline looking STUNNING in her natural look and that tattoo + chashmish combo is just too cute! #Fateh.”

Advertisement

Jacqueline’s on-screen chemistry with Sonu Sood has also become a major talking point. The duo’s effortless connection has won hearts, with one fan commenting, “Never seen Jacq like this before! Sonu and her chemistry is just effortless …that last scene ♥️♥️ #Khushi.”

Jacqueline looking STUNNING in her natural look and that tattoo + chashmish combo is just too cute! #Fateh — Shriya Kanojia (@KanojiaShriya89) January 10, 2025

The film’s release has turned social media into a hub of appreciation for Jacqueline’s refreshing portrayal. Fans are particularly thrilled with her energy and how she brings the character of Khushi to life.

Tweets like, “Jacqueline brings her charm and energy to ‘Fateh’ ✨” show her impact on audiences.

Jacqueline brings her charm and energy to Fateh ✨ — shriya (@alisha1302002) January 10, 2025

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Fans are already clamoring for a sequel, eager to see more of Khushi. “Can’t wait for ‘Fateh 2!!!!!!!!! Jacqueline is the cutest ethical hacker and brings such amazing energy to the film ✨,” one tweet read.

.Can’t wait for Fateh 2!!!!!!!!! Jacqueline is the cutest ethical hacker and brings such amazing energy to the film ✨ — Shreya Juneja (@ShreyaJuneja03) January 10, 2025

With ‘Fateh’, Jacqueline Fernandez has not only delivered a memorable performance but also cemented her place as a fan favorite.