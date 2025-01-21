Is Randeep Hooda in Budapest for his new Hollywood film?

Actor Randeep Hooda is all set to make his mark in Hollywood once again. The star has reportedly flown to Budapest to begin filming his next international project.

This marks his return to Hollywood after his role in ‘Extraction’, where he shared the screen with Chris Hemsworth. The Netflix action-thriller, released in 2020, showcased Hooda’s ability to shine on a global platform.

Advertisement

According to media reports, Randeep is excited about the new venture. While the details are still under wraps, insiders hint that the actor will be seen in a completely new avatar. The shoot is likely to commence later this week, and fans are already speculating about what surprises the actor has in store.

Advertisement

Randeep’s schedule has been packed with back-to-back projects. He is currently working on ‘Jaat’, a film where he stars alongside Sunny Deol under the direction of Gopichand Malineni. The movie is set to release later this year, adding to the actor’s impressive lineup.

Meanwhile, his recent portrayal of Veer Savarkar in the biopic ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ has earned widespread acclaim. The film, based on the life of the revolutionary freedom fighter, has been shortlisted as a contender for the Oscars 2025.

Competing with other Indian films like ‘Kanguva’, ‘The Goat Life’, and ‘Girls Will Be Girls’, the biopic has gained significant recognition since its premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Randeep has also been making waves on social media. Earlier this month, he shared a series of bold monochrome pictures on Instagram, posing shirtless in denim while shaving. The post, captioned “Getting ready for the weekend,” left fans swooning.

Since his debut in ‘Monsoon Wedding’ in 2001, Randeep Hooda has consistently delivered memorable performances in films like ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’, ‘Sarbjit’, ‘Kick’, and ‘Sultan’.