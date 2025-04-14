Aditi Rao Hydari receives backlash as old jibe on Mallika Sherawat goes viral

‘Heeramandi’ star Aditi Rao Hydari has once again stirred the internet. However, this time it’s for the wrong reason. Over a decade later, a remark she made in a 2013 interview has started going viral. During the media interaction, Aditi was promoting ‘Murder 3’ with Randeep Hooda. During the interaction, she made a snide remark which was seemingly aimed at Mallika Sherawat who starred in the first ‘Murder’ film.

Speaking about sexuality, Aditi Rao Hydari said, “But I truly believe that there’s far more to just sexuality. And I think you need to have steel in your soul and not silicon in your chest to be somebody of substance. But it’s true.”

Her remark puzzled Randeep Hooda who enquired, “Steel where?” To this, she replied, “Steel in your soul and not silicon in your b**bs. But I truly believe that because I think to stand on your own and to choose a path and to believe in that path, I think you need to have far more than just one aspect. And I think the victory of our film is that it’s far more than just that. There is sensuality, but it’s because we want it, not because somebody else is asking us for it.”

Fans assume her comment about silicon in the chest to be about Mallika Sherawat. Now, years later, a Reddit thread has emerged lashing out at Aditi. One wrote, “All she does in the name of acting is widen her eyes and have deer caught in headlights expression in every scene. She lies about her age. Had so many plastic surgeries but being the ultimate pick me she shames other women for the same thing.”

Another user penned, “Madam has rearranged her whole face. And mallika sherawat is fabulous – great comic timing. Unlike miss surgery hepburn who has only one expression.” A user also wrote, “She thought she was making a point by speaking about Malika disparagingly. Now, that same iv is being dug up and those same points are making her look like a clown instead. Such is karma.” Moreover, a user commented, “She fakes a decade of her age and can’t move her face because of all the fillers. Why bring someone down for something you do? Tried to get the incel fandom worship her but I guess people saw through how shallow she is.”