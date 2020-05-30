It’s been a month now since actor Irrfan Khan left everyone for his heavenly abode after battling with a tumour for several months. Remembering him on his monthiversary, wife Sutapa Sikdar shared a few throwback pictures with her husband and penned a heartfelt note.

On Friday, it’s exactly a month since Irrfan died. Remembering the moments the duo shared, Sutapa took to her Facebook account and shared some bright pictures with Irrfan. Alongside she wrote, “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I’ll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about.” It’s just a matter of time…milenge baaten karenge…. Till we meet again (sic).”

One of the images shows Irrfan lying down on grass and gazing into the camera while the other one shows the actor taking a selfie in the same spot, with Sutapa holding him from the back.

Reportedly, villages in Maharashtra’s Igatpuri paid a tribute to Irrfan and renamed the area where his farmhouse stands to Hero-chi-Wadi (neighbourhood of a hero in Marathi).

Earlier also, Sutapa shared one of Irrfan’s most loved songs which he used to listen to when being sad. The caption reads, “My eternal love to him and gratitude to the universe and prayers for everyone in these extraordinary times while I pray for him… The song he loved and listened when sad and it soothes me now in the most difficult times.. my eyes can’t see you but you remain in my vision (Sic).”

The self-effacing National Award winner, who acted in films as diverse as Life of Pi, The Namesake, Haasil had stayed away from the public eye after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. In a statement released after the Piku actor’s death, his family said Khan spent his final hours “surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about.”