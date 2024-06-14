Nawazuddin pays tribute to Irrfan: ‘Learned a lot from him’

In a recent encounter with photographers, Nawazuddin Siddiqui found himself in a moment of reflection when compared to the late, great Irrfan Khan. Responding with humility and respect, Nawazuddin expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the influence and teachings he received from his senior counterpart. “Achhi baat hai… mere senior rahe hain. Kaafi kuch seekha hai unse aur yaad karte hai unko” (It’s a good thing… he was my senior. I learned a lot from him and remember him fondly), he shared, encapsulating the profound impact Irrfan had on him.

The comparison between Nawazuddin and Irrfan extends far beyond surface-level similarities. Both actors are revered for their depth of portrayal and their ability to inhabit their characters with authenticity. Their performances are marked by an immersive quality that sets them apart in the realm of cinema.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by @buzzzooka_spotting

Irrfan Khan, known for his nuanced roles in films like ‘The Lunchbox’ and ‘Paan Singh Tomar’, left an indelible mark on the industry with his exceptional talent. Similarly, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has established himself as a force to be reckoned with through his meticulous approach to acting, evident in projects like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and ‘Sacred Games’.

A shared background in drama school underscores the precision and emotional depth evident in both actors’ performances. Nawazuddin’s acknowledgment of Irrfan Khan’s influence speaks volumes about his reverence for the craft of acting, perpetuating the legacy of meaningful storytelling and impeccable artistry.

In an industry often overshadowed by glitz and glamour, the enduring impact of Nawazuddin and Irrfan’s work serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring actors and filmmakers, reminding us of the power of authentic storytelling and the enduring legacy of true talent.