When Irrfan moved to tears by Nawazuddin’s performance in New York

In a touching moment of cinematic camaraderie, director Kabir Khan recently reminisced about a powerful incident on the set of his 2009 film ‘New York’. The scene in question featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whose compelling performance moved none other than Irrfan Khan to tears.

Kabir Khan, reflecting on those unforgettable days, recalled how he was initially introduced to Nawazuddin through an audition tape shown to him by his assistant at the time, Ali Abbas Zafar. Impressed beyond measure, Kabir Khan insisted on casting Nawazuddin, saying, “Do anything, but we have to get this guy.”

The scene that stirred emotions was a continuous 3-4 minute take where Nawazuddin’s character, Zilgai, undergoes intense emotional turmoil following his wrongful arrest post-9/11. “I never did another take,” Kabir Khan revealed. “When I said cut, some crew members were in tears, others applauded. It was that powerful.”

Advertisement

Irrfan Khan, who arrived on set later, was deeply moved after watching Nawazuddin’s performance on the monitor. “Tears were streaming down Irrfan’s face,” Kabir Khan recalled vividly. Overwhelmed by the raw emotion and authenticity Nawazuddin brought to the role, Irrfan couldn’t help but embrace him, a gesture that spoke volumes about the impact of Nawazuddin’s acting prowess.

The camaraderie and mutual respect between the two actors were palpable, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui continuing to impress audiences with his versatility. From his breakout roles in films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ to his more recent acclaimed performances in ‘Sacred Games’ and ‘Manjhi: The Mountain Man’, Nawazuddin has consistently proven himself as a force to be reckoned with in Indian cinema.

His latest endeavor, ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’, further underscores his ability to delve deep into characters, showcasing a range that few actors can match. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s journey from a struggling actor to one of Bollywood’s most respected names is a testament to his dedication and sheer talent.

As fans celebrate Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s contributions to cinema, the story of his moving performance in ‘New York’ serves as a poignant reminder of the power of authentic storytelling and the lasting impact of great performances. Kabir Khan’s recollection of that emotional moment between Irrfan and Nawazuddin resonates as a testament to the magic that unfolds when talent meets vision on the silver screen.