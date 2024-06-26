Nawazuddin reflects on shooting with Irrfan: ‘Atmosphere speaks to an actor’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, gearing up for his upcoming film “Rautu ka Raaz,” has revealed intriguing insights into his craft and inspirations as he reflects on working on Irrfan Khan. The acclaimed actor, known for his transformative roles, is currently immersed in portraying a methodical police officer from a serene Uttarakhand village suddenly rattled by a shocking murder.

In a departure from studio sets, Nawazuddin favors the authenticity of real locations, where, as he puts it, “the atmosphere speaks to an actor.” He believes such environments infuse a natural appeal into characters, contrasting with the somewhat mechanical feel of studio shoots.

His preference for authenticity harks back to a pivotal experience early in his career, shooting a short film with the late Irrfan Khan amidst the sweeping deserts of Jaisalmer. Reflecting on this time, Nawazuddin fondly recalls how working in such challenging yet genuine settings shaped his understanding of acting.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s reverence for Irrfan Khan is palpable. The actor has often expressed profound admiration for Irrfan’s unparalleled influence on his artistic journey. Their collaboration, marked by intense performances in demanding conditions, left an indelible mark on Nawazuddin. He holds Irrfan in the highest esteem, alongside other luminaries of the craft. Both Nawazuddin and Irrfan are celebrated not just for their exceptional talent but also for their dedication to pushing the boundaries of cinematic artistry.

As Nawazuddin Siddiqui continues to evolve as an actor, his insights into the interplay between environment and performance offer a glimpse into his meticulous approach to character portrayal. With “Rautu ka Raaz” promising another nuanced performance, Nawazuddin Siddiqui remains a beacon of authenticity and skill in the world of Indian cinema, honoring the legacy of his mentors while carving his path as a versatile actor.