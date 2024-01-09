Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Udaipur wedding starts with football fun

In the enchanting backdrop of Udaipur, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, the soon-to-be-wed couple, embraced the joy of a playful “football morning” with friends, setting a lively tone for the day’s festivities. Sporting a delightful athleisure ensemble, Ira Khan radiated youthful energy in a grey bralette, black shorts, and crisp white sneakers, encapsulating the spirit of camaraderie.

Captured in candid moments shared on Instagram by attending guests, the football match became a highlight of the pre-wedding revelry. With one guest aptly captioning the moment as “Football mornings,” the videos provided a charming glimpse into the couple’s vibrant and unconventional start to the day.

The wedding extravaganza, hosted at the picturesque Taj Aravali Resort & Spa in Udaipur, unfolds with meticulous planning. As per the Udaipur wedding itinerary disclosed by Ira Khan a few days earlier, the day commenced with a leisurely breakfast, followed by a delightful hi-tea. The crescendo of the celebration peaks with the highly anticipated sangeet ceremony scheduled for 7 pm on the 9th of January.

As the sun dips below the horizon, casting a warm glow on the festivities, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will exchange vows in a grand spectacle at Mayur Bagh the following day. The nuptial promises will be sealed amid the scenic beauty of Udaipur, creating a timeless memory for the couple and their esteemed guests.

The joyous journey of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare culminated in the City of Lakes, with a registered wedding in Mumbai on January 3rd serving as a prelude to the grand Udaipur affair. Instagram has been abuzz with glimpses of the couple’s pre-wedding functions, with videos and pictures captivating the audience and instigating anticipation for the upcoming traditional extravaganza.

With a day full of delightful festivities ahead, the couple’s union promises to be a harmonious blend of modern exuberance and timeless traditions. As the Udaipur sky becomes the canvas for their love story, the football morning stands as a testament to the couple’s spirited approach to their journey of togetherness.