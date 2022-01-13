On her Instagram account, actor Kangana Ranaut shares childhood pictures

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut treated fans with throwback pictures of herself with her family, reminiscing about her childhood.

A throwback photo from the ‘Queen’ actor’s family album was recently shared on her Instagram story. Kangana, a student in 9th grade, posed with her mother while holding soft drink cans in the first picture.

A throwback picture of Kangana’s elder sister Rangoli Chandel was also shared.

An accolade is presented to the ‘Panga’ star during a school function in the last picture. His pink Himachali clothing is adorable.

Seeing celebrities’ childhood pictures is always a delight to fans, and it appears Kangana has also upped the fun quotient with her latest throwback photos.

In the meantime, Kangana has completed filming for her upcoming movie ‘Tejas’. The actress is slated to appear in upcoming films like ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’, ‘Emergency’, ‘Dhaakad’, and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’.

Her production house, Manikarnika Films, is also producing the upcoming dark comedy ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’.

(With inputs from ANI)