5 epic Tamil films that will ignite your Republic Day with patriotism

As India celebrates its Republic Day today, there’s no better way to honor the nation’s spirit than by indulging in some iconic Tamil films that showcase patriotism, social justice, and the resilience of the human spirit.

Here are five Tamil films that are perfect for Republic Day viewing:

1. Roja (1992)

Released on August 15, 1992, ‘Roja’ is a poignant tale of love, courage, and national pride. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film follows Roja, a simple village girl from Tamil Nadu, whose life takes a dramatic turn when her husband is kidnapped by militants during a covert mission in Jammu and Kashmir. The film’s narrative is a gripping journey of Roja’s desperate search to find her husband, against the backdrop of political unrest.

2. Indian (1996)

Directed by S. Shankar, ‘Indian’ is a hard-hitting film that addresses corruption and the moral dilemmas faced by the nation. The film stars Kamal Haasan in dual roles, portraying both a retired freedom fighter, Senapathy, and his corrupt son, Chandru. Senapathy, who fought for India’s freedom, turns into a vigilante, taking a stand against the corruption that plagues the country.

3. Kappalottiya Tamizhan (1961)

This historical drama, directed by B. R. Panthulu, is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of V. O. Chidambaram Pillai, a freedom fighter who challenged British colonial rule. The film is based on M. P. Sivagnanam’s biography of Pillai, who founded the Swadeshi Stream Navigation Company to break the British monopoly over maritime trade. The film portrays Chidambaram’s fight for India’s independence, his legal battles, and his dedication to the Swadeshi movement.

4. Mudhalvan (1999)

‘Mudhalvan’, directed by Shankar, is a political thriller that explores the themes of power, responsibility, and the challenges of governance. The film stars Arjun as Pughazhendi, a TV journalist who, after an intense interview with the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, is unexpectedly appointed as the Chief Minister for a day. What follows is a whirlwind of events as Pughazhendi takes bold decisions to address the corruption and inefficiency in the government.

5. Kaala (2018)

‘Kaala’, directed by Pa. Ranjith, is a powerful film that explores the themes of social justice and the fight for the rights of marginalized communities. The film stars Rajinikanth as Karikalan “Kaala”, the leader of the Tamil-speaking people in Dharavi, Mumbai, who battles against the corrupt politician Hari Dhadha (played by Nana Patekar). Hari Dhadha plans to evict the people of Dharavi to make way for a luxury development project, but Kaala leads the resistance, fighting to protect the land and the people. The film touches on issues of caste, land rights, and social inequality, making it a thought-provoking watch.

Whether it’s the story of a woman’s perseverance in ‘Roja’, the battle against corruption in ‘Indian’, the historical fight for independence in ‘Kappalottiya Tamizhan’, the exploration of political responsibility in ‘Mudhalvan’, or the fight for social justice in ‘Kaala’, each film reflects the core values that Republic Day symbolizes: unity, integrity, and justice.