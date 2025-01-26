Republic Day special: Must-watch Bollywood films that fuel India’s patriotism

On Republic Day, India celebrates its sovereignty and honors the legacy of its freedom fighters, and bollywood films are no different. The spirit of patriotism, sacrifice, and national pride is reflected not only in the streets but also in the country’s cinematic history.

Several Bollywood films have captured the essence of India’s journey towards independence and the ongoing struggle for social justice, resonating deeply with the emotions of the nation.

Here’s a look at some iconic films that evoke the true spirit of Republic Day.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

A true gem of Indian cinema, ‘Rang De Basanti’ is a powerful socio-political drama that blends the past with the present. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film follows a British film student who travels to India to document the stories of five freedom fighters from the Indian revolutionary movement.

She casts five modern-day youths to portray the revolutionaries, and as they delve deeper into their roles, they are inspired to challenge the corrupt systems in their own society.

The film features a stellar ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Siddharth, and Soha Ali Khan, and its portrayal of youthful rebellion and national pride struck a chord with audiences across the nation.

Swades (2004)

Another film that resonates with India’s journey towards progress is ‘Swades’. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, this film tells the story of Mohan Bhargava. He is a NASA scientist portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan, who returns to India to bring back an elderly woman for medical treatment.

During his visit to the rural village of Charanpur, Mohan sees the lack of basic resources and poverty. Initially planning to return to America, he is inspired to stay and use his scientific knowledge to help the villagers.

Chakde! India (2007)

In the world of sports cinema, ‘Chakde! India’ stands out as an inspiring tale of redemption, teamwork, and patriotism. Directed by Shimit Amin, this film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan, a former field hockey captain who faces ostracization after a devastating loss to Pakistan.

Seven years later, he returns as the coach of the Indian women’s national hockey team. It is already in riddle with internal conflicts. Through determination and leadership, Kabir transforms the team into a united force capable of winning the World Cup.

Gandhi (1982)

The life of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, immortalizes in Richard Attenborough’s epic biographical film ‘Gandhi’. Starring Ben Kingsley in the titular role, the film chronicles Gandhi’s journey. From his early days in South Africa, where he faced racial discrimination, to his leadership in India’s struggle for independence… The film has it all!

Through his philosophy of non-violence and his commitment to social justice, Gandhi inspired millions to fight for freedom.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

For a more recent portrayal of India’s military might, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ offers a gripping account. It talks about the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan Shergill, a member of the Indian Special Forces.

The film depicts the covert by India in response to the terrorist attack on an army base in Uri.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)

The story of Mangal Pandey, a soldier who sparked the First War of Indian Independence in 1857, comes to life in ‘Mangal Pandey: The Rising’. Directed by Ketan Mehta, the film stars Aamir Khan in the titular role.

The film explores Mangal Pandey’s transformation from a loyal sepoy in the British East India Company to a revolutionary hero. It captures the anger and frustration of Indian soldiers who were under British oppression. One instance is the introduction of rifle cartridges that violated religious practices.

These bollywood films, each in their unique way, capture the spirit of Republic Day. Not just that, they perfectly show the ongoing journey of India as a nation. They remind us of the sacrifices made by our forefathers and the collective responsibility we all share in building a better, more just society.