‘Ilahi Mere Rubaroo’ from ‘Ulajh’: Modern Qawwali blending devotion and patriotism

The film ‘Ulajh’ has just unveiled its latest musical offering, “Ilahi Mere Rubaroo,” and it’s already capturing hearts and attention. This contemporary qawwali, composed by the talented Shashwat Sachdev, features an evocative blend of devotion and national pride. With the soulful voices of Shahzad Ali, Sanjith Hegde, and Sachdev himself, and lyrics by Kumaar, the track is much more than a mere song—it’s an emotional journey that intertwines spirituality with patriotism.

The music video for “Ilahi Mere Rubaroo” is as dynamic as the track itself. It showcases the film’s lead characters, portrayed by Roshan Mathew and Janhvi Kapoor, in the midst of an intense investigation. The video includes high-octane scenes of motorcycle chases and strategic encounters involving Gulshan Devaiah’s character. Set against the backdrop of a vibrant dargah, the video masterfully integrates the traditional qawwali performance with the fast-paced action of the film’s plot, creating a gripping visual experience.

Check the ‘Ilahi Mere Rubaroo’ video here:

Director Sudhanshu Saria shared his enthusiasm for the track, emphasizing its critical role in the film. “This song arrives at a pivotal moment in ‘Ulajh’, beautifully capturing Suhana’s sense of repentance and renewal. It’s been a privilege to add a modern, soulful twist to the traditional qawwali format, and Shashwat has exceeded all expectations with ‘Ilahi Mere Rubaroo.’ Kumaar’s lyrics are poignant, and the performances by Shahzad and Sanjith bring a deep emotional resonance to the track. I’m thrilled to have such a timeless piece as part of our film’s soundtrack.”

Advertisement

Composer and singer Shashwat Sachdev expressed his pride in the project, saying, “‘Ilahi Mere Rubaroo’ is a testament to music’s power to convey profound emotions and narratives. Crafting and performing this qawwali has been one of the highlights of my career. I’m excited for audiences to experience the rich depth and passion embedded in this song.”

Available now on Sony Music India’s official YouTube channel, “Ilahi Mere Rubaroo” offers a glimpse into the fervent and patriotic essence of ‘Ulajh’. The film, presented by Junglee Pictures, explores the thrilling journey of a young diplomat who finds himself entangled in a perilous conspiracy far from home. With a stellar cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, and Jitendra Joshi, ‘Ulajh’ promises to deliver a riveting cinematic experience.

Released on August 2, 2024, ‘Ulajh’ invites viewers to dive into its complex narrative and the vibrant world brought to life by its soundtrack, starting with the evocative “Ilahi Mere Rubaroo.”