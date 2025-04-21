Immense responsibility on civil servants to ensure India becomes 3rd-largest global economy: Modi

Emphasising that the country’s bureaucracy, work processes, and policymaking cannot operate on outdated frameworks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked civil servants to ensure that India becomes the world’s third-largest economy at the earliest and prevent any delays in achieving this critical objective.

He was addressing civil servants on the occasion of the 17th Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. He also conferred the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration.

Highlighting the significance of this year’s celebration, as it marks the 75th year of the Constitution and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mr Modi emphasised Patel’s vision of a bureaucracy that upholds discipline, honesty, and democratic values, serving the nation with utmost dedication.

Reflecting on his earlier statement from the Red Fort, emphasising the need to strengthen the foundation of India for the next thousand years, the PM noted that 25 years have already passed in this millennium, marking the 25th year of the new century and the new millennium.

“The policies we are working on today, the decisions we are making, are going to shape the future of the next thousand years,” he said.

Speaking about the ”significant transformation” initiated in 2014, describing it as a grand endeavour to adapt to the fast-paced changes, he highlighted the aspirations of India’s society, youth, farmers, and women, stating that their dreams have reached unprecedented heights and stressed the need for extraordinary speed to fulfill these extraordinary aspirations.

The PM outlined India’s ambitious goals for the coming years, including energy security, clean energy, advancements in sports, and achievements in space exploration, emphasising the importance of raising India’s flag high in every sector.

Expressing happiness over the theme of this year’s Civil Services Day, ‘Holistic Development of India’, Modi emphasised that this is not just a theme but a commitment and a promise to the people of the nation.

“Holistic development of India means ensuring that no village, no family, and no citizen is left behind,” he stressed, remarking that true progress is not about small changes but about achieving a full-scale impact. He outlined the vision of holistic development, which includes clean water for every household, quality education for every child, financial access for every entrepreneur, and the benefits of the digital economy for every village.

He highlighted that quality in governance is not determined by the mere launch of schemes but by how deeply these schemes reach the people and their real impact.

Claiming that over the past ten years, India has progressed from incremental change to impactful transformation, the PM emphasised that the country’s governance model is now focused on Next Generation Reforms, leveraging technology and innovative practices to bridge the gap between the government and citizens.

He noted that the impact of these reforms is evident in rural, urban, and remote areas alike. He remarked on the success of Aspirational Districts and emphasized the equally remarkable achievements of Aspirational Blocks.

He recalled that the program was launched in January 2023 and has shown unprecedented results in just two years, highlighting significant progress in indicators such as health, nutrition, social development, and basic infrastructure across these blocks.

Underlining India’s achievements over the past decade, emphasising transformative changes and the nation’s attainment of new heights, Mr Modi remarked, “India is now recognised not merely for its growth but for setting new benchmarks in governance, transparency, and innovation”.

The PM highlighted the growing discussions around government efficiency, emphasising that India is 10-11 years ahead of other nations in this regard. He remarked on the efforts made over the past 11 years to eliminate delays, introduce new processes, and reduce turnaround time through technology. He noted that over 40,000 compliances have been removed, and more than 3,400 legal provisions have been decriminalised to promote ease of business.

He noted that India has become the most populous country in the world, emphasising the prioritisation of saturation in basic amenities. He urged a strong focus on last-mile delivery to ensure inclusivity in development.