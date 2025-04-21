Pope Francis will be remembered for his compassion, humility, spiritual courage: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his deep pain over the death of Pope Francis, saying he will be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage.

”Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community,” the PM said in a post on X.

He said Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. ”From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope,” the PM wrote.

Mr Modi also recalled his meetings with the Pope and noted that he was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-around development. ”His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace,” the PM said.