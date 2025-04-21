Rahul questions EC’s impartiality; says Maha polls ‘compromised’

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has raised concerns about the election system in India, asserting that the poll panel was “compromised.”

Citing voter turnout figures in the previous Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Gandhi scion on Sunday asserted that there was “something very wrong with the system.”

Gandhi, who is currently visiting the United States, made the observation during a talk at Brown University in Boston.

“More people voted in the Maharashtra Assembly elections than there are adults in Maharashtra. The Election Commission gave us a voting figure for 5.30pm, and between 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm, 65 lakh voters voted. This is physically impossible to happen,” the Congress leader asserted.

Accusing the poll panel of compromising its impartiality, the Congress leader alleged that the Election Commission had refused to provide video evidence of the voting and even changed laws to prevent it.

“… it takes (approximately) 3 minutes, and if you do the Math, it would mean that there were lines of voters till 2 AM, but this did not happen…When we asked them for the videography, they not only refused but they also changed the law….,” Gandhi alleged.