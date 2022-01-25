Hyderabad hosts the third schedule of Sharman and Shriya’s ‘Music School’

Tuesday marked the first day of the third schedule of ‘Music School,’ a musical by Ilaiyaraaja directed by Papa Rao Biyyala.

Sharman Joshi and Shriya Saran star in the Telugu-Hindi bilingual film.

The producers are taking all precautions to ensure the safety of the cast and crew in light of the third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Regarding the third schedule, director Papa Rao Biyyala says: “The second schedule of ‘Music School’ was an absolute blast. The entire team enjoyed being in a musical ambiance. We launch into the third schedule by playing off to the energy of the new year. At the same time, we take the safety of our team very seriously.”

He adds, “We make sure that only those who are absolutely required are present on the set. It’s a great relief that the sanitization team is extremely thorough and the film’s team is cautious and considerate.”

‘Music School’ is a film produced by Yamini Films and written and directed by Papa Rao Biyyala about two teachers, Mary D’Cruz (Shirya) and Manoj (Shahran), who cope with unimaginative education systems by applying the culture and refinement of music and theatre to the classroom.

Other cast members are Shaan, Suhasini Mulay, Benjamin Gilani, Srikanth Iyengar, Vinay Varma, Mona Ambegaonkar, Gracy Goswami, Ozu Barua, Bugs Bhargava, Mangala Bhatt, Phani Eggoti, and Vaquar Shaikh, while Kiran Deohans handles the cinematography.