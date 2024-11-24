Shabana Azmi honored at Festival des 3 Continents with standing ovation

Celebrated actress Shabana Azmi was honored at the 46th Festival des 3 Continents in Nantes, France, for her illustrious 50-year journey in cinema. The event included a heartfelt standing ovation as the audience celebrated Azmi’s unparalleled contributions to Indian and global cinema.

The festival showcased a retrospective of Azmi’s landmark films, including classics like ‘Ankur’ (1974), ‘Mandi’ (1983), ‘Masoom’ (1983), and ‘Arth’ (1982). These works continue to be regarded as milestones for their bold storytelling and Azmi’s powerful performances.

Overjoyed by the recognition, Azmi shared her experience on Instagram, posting a video from the event. She wrote, “It was overwhelming. Standing ovation and the respect was palpable. So energising to speak to young filmmakers who have mortgaged their houses, resorted to stealing mother’s jewellery, will be on the streets if the films don’t recover the money, and yet all they can do is think, breathe CINEMA.”

Known for her impactful roles and socially conscious choices, Azmi has won five National Film Awards during her career. She received the Padma Shri in 1988 and the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

On the professional front, Azmi is gearing up for an important role in Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming historical drama ‘Lahore 1947’. Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in lead roles.

This project marks a significant collaboration, reuniting Deol and Santoshi after years. Additionally, it brings Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol back together, a pairing that audiences last saw in films like ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’ and ‘Farz’. Notably, ‘Lahore 1947’ is the 17th production under Aamir Khan Productions, further heightening anticipation.