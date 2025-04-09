Kunal Kamra prefers a mental asylum over the Bigg Boss house

Amid the ongoing controversy, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shared that the casting director of Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss’ reached out to him. Inviting Kamra for the upcoming season of the show, the casting director reached out to him. However, Kamra would rather check into a mental facility than enter the Bigg Boss house.

Taking to his Instagram story, Kunal Kamra shared the screenshot of the casting director’s message. “I am handling the casting for this season of Bigg Boss and your name came up as someone they might find interesting. I know it might not have been on your radar, but honestly, it’s such a mad platform to show your real vibe and win over a massive audience. What do you think? Should we talk about it?” To this, Kamra replied, “I would much rather check into a mental hospital.” Meanwhile, it remains unclear if the invite pertained ‘Bigg Boss’ OTT Season 4 or ‘Bigg Boss’ 19.

Advertisement

The invitation comes after Kamra landed in trouble for his recent politically charged joke. While Kamra is known for openly taking strong political jibes, this time, it escalated further. He recently mocked Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. His comment amassed a flurry of backlash from Shiv Sena politicians and other prominent political figures. For the unversed, Kunal Kamra performed a parody song, set to the tune of ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai.’ The song referenced Shinde’s 2022 defection from the undivided Shiv Sena, and Kamra called him a ‘gaddar’ (traitor).

Advertisement

Subsequently, Kamra announced that it is not against the law to make jokes about political figures. Moreover, he stated that he is not going to apologise. “Freedom of speech is not just for praising the powerful. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a political figure does not change my right. As far as I know, it is not illegal to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kamra (@kuna_kamra)



Also Read: Apoorva Mukhija returns following the IGT row; shares harrowing threats received

Mumbai Police issued three summonses to Kamra following the March 24 FIR based on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. Additionally, the police lodged three separate cases against Kamra at Khar police station. The Mayor of Jalgaon city registered the first complaint. On the other hand, a hotelier and a businessman from Nashik filed the other two complaints, according to Mumbai police. Earlier, the Madras High Court granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail in connection with multiple FIRs against him. Justice Sunder Mohan ordered an interim anticipatory bail until April 7 incorporating conditions.