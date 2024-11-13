Hrithik Roshan relives Rakesh Roshan’s iconic ‘Karan Arjun’ moment ahead of re-release

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan recently shared a nostalgic moment from the making of ‘Karan Arjun’ as the iconic film gears up for its re-release in theatres on November 22, 2024. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Hrithik recounted a fascinating story from a brainstorming session during the film’s production in 1992, revealing how his father, Rakesh Roshan, came up with the memorable climax line, “Bhaag Arjun Bhaag,” which became an iconic moment in Indian cinema.

Hrithik recalled the day when he, along with his father and the film’s writers, was sitting in Rakesh Roshan’s living room, working on the screenplay.

After a long silence, Rakesh suddenly had a burst of inspiration and shared his vision for the film’s interval fight sequence. As he described the crescendo of emotions in the scene, he dramatically shouted, “Bhaag Arjun Bhaag”.

That afternoon in 1992 ( I think) when we were all sitting around dads living room with the writers brainstorming on the screenplay for KARAN ARJUN, after another long spell of silence in the room ( sometimes these silences lasted more than 10-15 mins) and suddenly dad went “ ek… pic.twitter.com/2ALIAr9cEm — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 13, 2024

For Hrithik, this was a transformative experience. The 17-year-old actor said, “My hair stood on end, the room was applauding like in a movie theatre! And I was addicted from that day onwards.”

Hrithik served as an assistant director on ‘Karan Arjun’. He expressed his excitement about the film’s re-release. The actor stated that even after 30 years, he was eagerly awaiting its return to the big screen. The film, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, tells the epic story of reincarnation and family bonds.

Hrithik’s personal connection to the film is significant. It marks the beginning of his journey in the industry, with his debut role coming. He went on to star in in his father’s film ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’.

On his current work front, Hrithik is busy shooting for ‘War 2’. He will appear alongside NTR Jr. The film is part of YRF’s expansive spy universe and is the sequel to the 2019 hit ‘War’.