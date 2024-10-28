‘Karan Arjun’ set to re-release worldwide on THIS date

Bollywood enthusiasts, get ready to celebrate as the iconic film ‘Karan Arjun’ is set to return to cinemas worldwide on November 22, 2024.

Originally released in 1995, this beloved classic features the dynamic duo of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, alongside talented co-stars Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and the legendary Amrish Puri.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, ‘Karan Arjun’ has become a cultural phenomenon over the years, cherished for its compelling narrative that blends action, drama, and the intriguing theme of reincarnation. The film tells the story of two brothers, Karan and Arjun, who seek revenge against their malevolent uncle for the murder of their father, only to face their own tragic end and later reincarnate to fulfill their quest for justice.

Advertisement

The re-release announcement came from Salman Khan himself through a nostalgic one-minute teaser that rekindles memories of the film’s iconic scenes. In his post, Salman quoted a memorable line from the movie, “Raakhi ji ne sahi kaha tha film mein ki mere Karan Arjun aayenge” (Raakhi ji was right in the film when she said my Karan Arjun will return).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Upon its initial release, the movie received acclaim, grossing ₹450 million (approximately $20 million) and becoming one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of its time. It also secured its place as an “all-time blockbuster” and garnered ten nominations at the 41st Filmfare Awards, winning awards for Best Editing and Best Action.

Fans will have the opportunity to watch this timeless tale in single-screen theaters and multiplexes across India, as well as in cinemas around the globe.

So mark your calendars for November 22, 2024, and get ready to witness the return of Karan and Arjun in what promises to be a memorable cinematic experience!