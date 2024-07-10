Vicky Kaushal excited over compliment from Hrithik Roshan for ‘Tauba Tauba’ track

Vicky Kaushal’s dance moves in his latest dance track, “Tauba Tauba”, from the upcoming film ‘Bad Newz’, have left the internet buzzing. His effortless dance performance has earned him much praise from the audience and other fellow celebrities.

In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, Vicky shared his elation on Hrithik Roshan, ’s appreciation for his latest dance video.

Hrithik, who is also popular for his flawless hook steps, has commented on Vicky’s viral video, “Well done, man, love the style”. While asking Vicky, his feelings over the praise from the dance icon, Chopra called the comment ‘Michelin star equivalent’ but the actor quickly interrupted and said,” “His comment was much more than that; it’s my Oscar.”

Advertisement

He further added, “I have been one of those kids who, ever since ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai,’ have admired him immensely. Not just for his dancing, but for his sheer hard work and dedication to his art. I feel very inspired by him.”

Vicky expressed his gratitude to all those who praised his work. He also expressed his happiness about getting an opportunity to perform something “more swaggy and classy”.

Sharing his wife’s reaction to his performance, he revealed that his wife Katrina Kaif’s approval was very valuable for him as she is a phenomenal dancer.

He humorously described himself as a ‘baaraati dancer’ and admitted how he gets carried away while dancing. However, his wife keeps telling him to hold back, give expression, and showcase attitude wherever required. Therefore when she appreciated his performance on “Tauba Tauba”, it gave him a lot of joy.

The “Tauba Tauba” song is sung by popular Punjabi singer Karan Aujla. It’s part of the upcoming comedy movie, “Bad Newz” whose cast includes Vicky Kaushal alongside Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, Neha Dhupia, and many more. The movie has been directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar.