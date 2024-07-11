Ranveer-Deepika have Sweet ‘Fighter’ BTS tribute for Hrithik Roshan

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have set hearts aflutter yet again with their adorable behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of ‘Fighter’. In a recently shared video, Ranveer was seen spreading joy and laughter as he made a surprise appearance.

The one-minute clip captures Ranveer’s infectious energy as he interacts with the crew and grooves to the beats of ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ alongside a choreographer. What stole the show, however, was Ranveer’s playful tribute to Hrithik Roshan. The actor recreated Hrithik’s iconic ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ dance step from ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’, right in front of the man himself. It was a delightful moment that showcased Ranveer’s admiration for his fellow actors.

Adding to the charm of the video was Ranveer’s sweet gesture towards his wife, Deepika. Amidst the dance and laughter, Ranveer lifted Deepika in his arms, enveloping her in a warm hug and planting a tender kiss on her cheek. The couple’s affectionate display set major relationship goals, melting the hearts of their fans.

‘Fighter’, which features Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles alongside Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, hit theaters earlier this year on January 25th. The film portrays the heroic journey of Squadron Leaders Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik) and Minal Rathore (Deepika) alongside Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor) in defense of the nation.

For Deepika Padukone, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been a recent success, where she starred in a post-apocalyptic saga set in the distant future. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani, promising a unique blend of mythology and science fiction.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh gears up for his next big role in ‘Don 3’, helmed by Farhan Akhtar, promising fans another dose of his electrifying charisma on screen.