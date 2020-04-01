Priyadarshan’s directorial film Hera Pheri, on Tuesday completed 20 years of its release. Feeling nostalgic, Suniel Shetty, who was among the lead actors in the film along with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, took to his Instagram handle to express his gratitude towards his fans on the occasion.

Shetty shared two pictures from Hera Pheri on his Instagram handle. In the pictures, all three of them can be seen in their best scenes.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, “20 years and the love keeps pouring in… memories that will last a lifetime! #pareshji #herapheri @akshaykumar (sic).”

Released in 2000, Hera Pheri is the official Hindi remake of Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking. The Malayalam film starred Innocent, Saikumar and Mukesh in the lead roles and was helmed by Siddique-Lal.

Hera Pheri revolved around a quirky, kind-hearted garage owner Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Rawal), a cunning loafer Raju (Kumar) and a struggling man Shyam (Shetty). The three actors came together for the sequel Phir Hera Pheri (2006), which was helmed by Neeraj Vora.

While the first film is still considered a classic among the comedy films in Bollywood, the sequel didn’t receive much praise. However, there are reports that the makers are in talks for the third part of the film.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Suniel Shetty said that talks are on with Priyadarshan for the third part of the classic film.

The actor added, “People loved and related to the honesty, simplicity and the struggle of these three men in the film and found humour in struggle. I don’t love Phir Hera Pheri as much as I liked the first one. (It had) honesty, great writing and the pure genius of Priyadarshan.”

However, when Akshay Kumar was recently prodded about the third installment of Hera Pheri, he said, “Hera Pheri 3 is not happening. We are writing something else. It’s in the comedy zone.”

While it’s been 20 years since the release of Hera Pheri, it’s still considered one of the best Hindi comedy films. The fans of Hera Pheri franchise are awaiting the third film in the series.