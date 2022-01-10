Harshaali Malhotra receives Dr. Ambedkar Award Bharat Ratna 2021 for ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ fame

This year’s prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award went to Harshaali Malhotra, who played Shahida in the 2015 Salman Khan movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Harshaali shared a photo from the ceremony on her Instagram account today. “Blessed to receive Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award from Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra),” she wrote in the caption. She wore an exquisite white and pink lehenga to the private event.

Harshaali played Munni in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, a Pakistani Muslim girl who gets lost in India and seeks out an Indian, Pavan Kumar Chaturvedi, for assistance.

She was the youngest person to be nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance as a mute girl.

