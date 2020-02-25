It’s a happy day for actor Shahid Kapoor as he is celebrating his 39th birthday on Tuesday. On the occasion, the actor’s wife Mira Rajput took to her official Instagram handle to wish him a happy birthday with an adorable picture of the two.

Sharing the picture on Insta story, Mira wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life (sic).”

Not just Mira, but Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter, also shared a series of photos of the actor and penned a cute birthday wish.

One of the photos features the Dhadak actor with his brother. He wrote, “OG Mere #bademiya Happy budddayyyy bhaijaaaaaaan (sic).”

View this post on Instagram OG ❤️ Mere #bademiya 🔥 Happy budddayyyy bhaijaaaaaaan A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on Feb 24, 2020 at 10:30am PST

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in a private ceremony on July 7, 2015. They are the parents to two kids – Misha and Zain.

Shahid Kapoor was born to Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem on February 25, 1981. The couple got divorced when Shahid was 3 years old.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor made his debut in 2003 with Ken Ghosh’s Ishq Vishk. In a career span of seventeen years, the actor has given some of the best films of the industry, like Jab We Met, Kaminey, Haider and Udta Punjab, among others. His last film Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, received much flak for its controversial subject. However, the film was loved by the audience as it became the highest-grossing film in Shahid’s career.

The actor is currently preparing for Jersey, which is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name.