Frustrated actor in Karan Johar pining to come out; ready to play Ananya Panday’s father

Karan Johar, renowned for his direction and talk show, has failed to find a spot when it comes to acting. Declaring his intention to commit to a role, the actor made an appeal to casting directors in his conversation with Sucharita Tyagi. The filmmaker was seen in the film ‘Bombay Velvet,’ which emerged as a box-office failure, closing all acting avenues for Johar.

Karan revealed that he believes he did a good job in Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma’s film, ‘Bombay Velvet,’ and even though his skills were praised, he did not receive a single offer after that film. Johar revealed that he thought he would be showered with offers, but nothing came to his plate and he felt like he was blowing his own trumpet. “I didn’t even get offered a bad film.”

Expressing his desire to act, the filmmaker said, “I’ll play Ananya’s father. I’ve reached that point where age is not an obstacle. As long as it’s a meaty part, a ‘supporting’ part, a ‘character artist’ part, I’ll do it.” Taking the moment, he urged casting directors watching their candid conversation, “Please, I really want to redeem myself. I’m very proud of Bombay Velvet and the endeavour that it was. But I’d like to do a full-length role. Give me any role. I know I don’t have the trappings to play the lead but consider me.”

Continuing, the ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ director clarified he would not produce the film in which he acts, as it might compromise the project’s credibility. Johar concluded his plea saying, “I really want to act. There is a frustrated actor inside me who wants to come out. I am not saying this is a joke. I am ready to give my time to a film.”

Karan Johar last produced Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’ and donned the director’s cap for Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.’ Before starring in ‘Bombay Velvet,’ he appeared in a supporting role in Aditya Chopra’s blockbuster 1995 film, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the pivotal roles. After DDLJ, Karan made his directorial debut in 1998 with ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.