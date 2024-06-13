Karan Johar speaks out against violence amid Kangana Ranaut slap row

In the midst of the controversy over actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut’s alleged altercation with a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable at Chandigarh airport, filmmaker Karan Johar has voiced his disapproval of violence. Johar addressed the issue at the trailer launch of his new film ‘Kill’ on Wednesday.

When a reporter from Mumbai asked Karan Johar about the incident with Kangana, he succinctly stated, “I do not support or condone any form of violence, verbal or physical.” His stance was clear, reflecting a zero-tolerance policy towards any kind of aggression.

The incident, which has sparked widespread discussion, involved Ranaut reportedly being slapped by a female CISF constable on June 6. This confrontation occurred as Ranaut was preparing to board a flight to Delhi for a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting. Following the incident, an FIR was lodged against the constable under IPC sections 321 and 341, but no arrest has been made.

Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Shabana Azmi have also weighed in on the situation. Azmi, through a post on social media platform X, expressed her concern, stating, “I have no love lost for Kangana Ranaut. But I can’t join in celebrating ‘the slap’. If security personnel start taking the law into their hands, none of us can be safe.” Her comment underscores the potential dangers of security forces acting beyond their legal bounds.

Anupam Kher, speaking to paparazzi, voiced his support for Kangana. He remarked, “I deeply regret the incident. The way a woman slapped another woman by taking advantage of her position is wrong. This should be legally investigated. She may have grievances, but it shouldn’t be done by misusing power.”

Hours after the altercation, Ranaut took to Instagram to share her account of the event, expressing her alarm over what she described as “rising terrorism and extremism in Punjab.” In her video, she said, “I am safe, but the incident at Chandigarh airport was alarming. A security staff member hit me and started abusing me. When I asked why, she said she supported the farmers’ protest.”

The constable involved reportedly stated that her mother had been part of the farmers’ protest against now-repealed farm laws. A video circulating on social media showed her explaining her actions, saying, “Kangana made a statement about women farmers sitting at the protest for Rs 100 each. My mother was there, and I could not tolerate her insult.”

As the incident continues to unfold, it highlights the ongoing tensions and the deep-seated issues related to the farmers’ protests and their aftermath, bringing into focus the challenges of managing such conflicts without resorting to violence.