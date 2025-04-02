Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar team up with producer Mahaveer Jain for comedy trilogy: Report

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s old feud stirred major headlines after their collaborative film, ‘Dostana 2’ got shelved. Following a long spat, the duo reconciled and are once again coming together. Now, the actor and filmmaker are collaborating on an ambitious comedy trilogy along with producer Mahaveer Jain. The report comes after Kartik and Karan recently kickstarted the romantic comedy ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.’ The two are uniting for a high-concept film promising laughter, surprises, and grand visuals.

Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the man behind the comedy franchise ‘Fukrey’ is helming the project. A source close to the development revealed, “Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has been working on this high-concept comedy for a while now, and the film is being designed as a trilogy with Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Karan loved the concept and instantly agreed to bankroll the project for the big screen. It’s a script which has potential to resonate with every section of cinema-going audience.”

Reportedly, the film is currently in the pre-production stage. The team is tirelessly working on its scale and visual appeal to create a unique theatrical experience. The source also detailed the vision behind the film. “It’s a lot more than just a comedy, as the team is looking to surprise the audience with the scale and visuals. The film is presently in the pre-production stage and scheduled to go on floors in September 2025.”

Given the large scale of the passion project, the makers are eyeing a 2026 release. Fans are excited about the collaboration bringing together Kartik’s commendable comic timing and Lamba’s knack for comedy. As the actor establishes his footing in the comedy genre, the collaboration is sure to elevate his filmography. Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has created a niche for himself by creating crowd-pleasing entertainers. Expectations and anticipations are already high for what could be one of the most-awaited comedy franchises in the coming years.On the other hand, for Karan Johar, the slated title is another exciting production under his banner, Dharma Productions. The filmmaker is ready to explore the comedy genre with a fresh perspective.

Amid the report, fans eagerly wait for details on the storyline, cast, and release timeline.