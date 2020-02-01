With the second installment of the film Sadak, actor Sanjay Dutt and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, once again, are coming together to recreate the magic.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is all set to take over the director’s chair, after a long time for the much-awaited sequel of his 1991 hit Sadak, starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The shooting of the film is underway and fans are already excited to see the duo back together, working again.

As we gear up for the much-awaited Sadak 2, here are five films where the duo worked together that stay memorable!

Sadak

Sadak was a romantic thriller which revolved around a taxi driver and a woman forced into prostitution, while the sequel will be a drama film which deals with the issue of depression and it talks more about love, loss and redemption.

Naam

The film is regarded as a milestone in the careers of Mahesh Bhatt, Paresh Rawal and Sanjay Dutt. Naam proved to be a blockbuster at the Indian box office, playing for over a year at a majority of India’s cinemas. Even the story and Dutt’s character still resonates with the audience!

Kabzaa

Another of the most favourite and known for the duo’s filmography together, Kabzaa is a 1988 crime action drama which starred Raj Babbar, Sanjay Dutt and Paresh Rawal. Between the pendulum of right and wrong, the story was one of the most beloved movies of the duo.

Gumrah

Revolving around the world of drugs, love and the world around, the film was loved for being the work of Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt together. A 1993 Indian crime drama film directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Sridevi, and Rahul Roy.

Kartoos

Sanjay Dutt played the character of a criminal who is hired by the police to assassinate an underworld don but well, there is always a twist. This was another film that stays etched in our memories for Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt’s union.

Apart from Sanjay and Pooja Bhatt, Sadak 2 also stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. It also features Makrand Deshpande and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles. Sanjay Dutt is popular when it comes to franchises.

For Mahesh Bhatt who is getting back to the direction, Sanjay Dutt remains his first choice for the remake of Sadak 2 even after decades.