‘Fateh’: Sonu Sood promises ‘Jonh Wick’ style action in maiden directorial

Sonu Sood is making his directorial debut with an intense and high-octane actioner. India’s Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions have unveiled a teaser for ‘Fateh’ giving netizens major ‘John Wick’ vibes. The high-stakes trailer promises a generous dose of action, gore, and pulse-pounding stunts.

‘Fateh’ focuses on an ex-special ops operative, who spirals into the depths of a cybercrime syndicate. He uncovers the dark forces that threaten to fracture countless lives after a young woman is duped in a dangerous scam. In the film, Sonu Sood embarks on a ‘John Wick’ like rampage with the death toll reaching new stats every moment. Apart from Sood, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.



For his directorial debut, Sood has worked with ace Hollywood technicians for stunt coordination. These include fight coordinator Federico Berte (‘Cobra Kai’) and fight choreographer Filip Ciprian Florian (‘The Woman King’). Moreover, action director/stunt coordinator Lee Whittaker (‘Captain Marvel’) is also a part of the project.

The actor recently won hearts with his humanitarian work and significant contribution towards COVID-19 aid. He helped mobilise several resources to support healthcare during the tumultuous times.

Speaking about the film Sood said, “The love I’ve received from the audience over the years is extraordinary. It’s that love I’m counting on as the teaser of ‘Fateh’ finally drops. This film is incredibly special to me – not only because it marks my debut as a director but also because it is a voice against the alarming threat that many of us underestimate. The invisible, dark forces of the cyber world. The beating heart of the film is its cutting-edge action that plays out with the ultimate showdown between the real and the virtual. This one’s for all the heroes out there who dare to fight the battles that many of us don’t see.”

Meanwhile, Sonali Sood and Umesh KR Bansal have backed the title. ‘Fateh’ is slated for release on January 10, 2025.