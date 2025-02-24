Sonu Sood supports Chennai coconut vendor, urges local business boost

Actor Sonu Sood, known for his philanthropic work and powerful on-screen presence, is making waves both on and off the silver screen.

While gearing up for the release of his directorial debut ‘Fateh’, the actor recently made headlines for championing local businesses and connecting with everyday people.

During a visit to Chennai, Sonu stopped by a humble coconut water stall run by an elderly couple. Sharing a heartfelt video on Instagram, he encouraged his followers to support small businesses, especially those in the unorganised sector.

Dressed casually in a black T-shirt and denim jeans, the actor emphasized the importance of uplifting fellow Indians and contributing to the country’s grassroots economy.

This isn’t the first time Sonu has embraced local experiences. Just days earlier, he was spotted riding the Mumbai Metro. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself commuting on Line 1, the city’s oldest metro corridor connecting Ghatkopar and Versova.

Surrounded by excited fans snapping selfies, he also pointed out the OOH (out-of-home) advertisements inside the metro.

As Sonu Sood continues to engage with people at ground level, he is also preparing for the release of ‘Fateh’, a film set against the backdrop of cybercrime. The movie features him as a former special ops officer with a dark past and a mission to dismantle a dangerous digital crime network.

Talking about his promotional journey, Sonu shared a nostalgic moment in Kolkata. “The city has always been special to me, and even more so since my wife is from here. I once shot a film on Howrah Bridge, and returning to the same spot to promote ‘Fateh’ was truly emotional. Visiting old coffee shops and temples made the experience even more meaningful,” he said.

Produced by Sonali Sood under Shakti Sagar Productions, along with Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios, and co-produced by Ajay Dhama, ‘Fateh’ promises a gripping take on the world of cyber warfare.