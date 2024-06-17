Alia Bhatt Launches children’s book ‘Ed Finds A Home’

This Sunday was anything but ordinary for Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. Stepping into a new role as a children’s author, Alia launched her debut picture book, ‘Ed Finds A Home’. The event was made even more special with her mother, Soni Razdan, and sister, Shaheen Bhatt, by her side, cheering her on.

Embracing her new identity as a storyteller, Alia’s excitement was palpable. She took to Instagram to share her joy and gratitude, writing, “A new adventure begins. ‘Ed Finds A Home’ is just the beginning of a new series of books from the universe of Ed-a-Mamma. My childhood was full of storytelling and storytellers, and one day I dreamt of bringing out that child in me and putting it into books for children. I am so grateful to my fellow storytellers, Vivek Kamath, @shabnamminwalla, and @tanvibhat.draws, who with their wonderful ideas, inputs, and imagination helped bring our first book to life. Fingers crossed for this journey ahead.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

The book launch was a heartfelt affair, showcasing Alia’s passion for children’s literature and her desire to inspire young minds. She expressed her hope that ‘Ed Finds A Home’ would be the first of many stories to come, creating a magical world for kids to explore.

While Alia embarks on this literary journey, she continues to make waves in the film industry. Fans can look forward to her upcoming movie, ‘Jigra’. Initially slated for release on September 27, 2024, the film’s new release date is now October 11, 2024. Alia shared the update on Instagram, posting, “11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies.”

In addition to ‘Jigra’, Alia is also set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated film, ‘Love & War’, where she will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. This film promises to be a cinematic treat, combining the talents of some of Bollywood’s finest actors.

Alia Bhatt’s venture into children’s literature with ‘Ed Finds A Home’ marks a significant milestone in her career. Her dedication to storytelling, whether through books or films, continues to captivate audiences of all ages. As she balances her roles as an actor and author, Alia’s creative journey is one to watch, promising many more exciting projects in the future.