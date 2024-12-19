Farhan Akhtar’s ‘120 Bahadur’ gets a release date

Actor Farhan Akhtar’s highly anticipated film ‘120 Bahadur’ will release in theaters on November 21, 2025. The movie, which pays homage to the bravery of Indian soldiers during the 1962 Indo-China war, promises to be a cinematic tribute to one of the most iconic battles in Indian history—the Battle of Rezang La.

Farhan takes on the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardee and the hero of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment.

Advertisement

The film aims to capture the courage and sacrifice of these soldiers who fought against overwhelming odds in the snow-clad mountains of Ladakh.

Advertisement

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced under Excel Entertainment, ‘120 Bahadur’ has already generated buzz since its announcement in September, way before its release. Farhan unveiled the first poster on Instagram, showing a soldier standing atop a snowy rock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Sharing his thoughts on the project, Farhan expressed deep gratitude to the Indian Army for their support in bringing this story to life. “What they accomplished will never be forgotten. It is an absolute privilege to tell the story of Maj. Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and his brave men. The Battle of Rezang La is a testament to their unmatched courage and heroism,” he wrote.

The actor-director also emphasized the responsibility of portraying such a significant chapter in India’s military history with humility and respect.

While fans eagerly await ‘120 Bahadur’, Farhan is also busy with another major project as a director. He’s bringing back the ‘Don’ franchise with ‘Don 3’, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani. In a teaser released in August 2023, Ranveer surprised as the new Don, stepping into a role previously played by Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Known for its gripping narratives and high-octane action, the ‘Don’ series has a legacy of thrilling audiences, and the third installment is likely to continue that tradition.