‘ZNMD’ buoys to return! ‘Musketeers’ Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol tease sequel

Bollywood’s very own ‘Three Musketeers,’ the road trip ‘buoys’ tease ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ sequel. In an unanticipated move, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol recently dropped a clip on social media, sending fans into a frenzy. While they didn’t explicitly announce a sequel, they teased their excitement about the possibility in their quintessential style. Even though there is no clarity about the prospects, the reunion of the three was enough to send fans on a nostalgic ride craving for more.

Released in 2011, the slice-of-life friendship saga emerged as a cult classic. The Zoya Akhtar film was among the top releases of the year and still boasts a solid fandom. The film focuses on three school friends who are now from different walks of life. They reunite for an adventurous road trip to Spain as one of them is going to tie the knot. In the process, they sort differences, discover themselves and their desires, and live life to the fullest. Apart from the trio, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in key roles.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Farhan Akhtar posted a video of himself, Abhay Deol and Hrithik Roshan admiring the book, ‘The Three Musketeers.’ In the caption, he wrote, “Zoya Akhtar do you see the signs??” Soon, the comments section flooded with fans and industry members demanding a sequel. Ritesh Sidhwani, the film’s co-producer also took to the comment section. “Let’s do this my Buoys! @faroutakhtar @abhaydeol @hrithikroshan.” Ritesh’s comment has further sparked speculation that a sequel is likely in the works.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)



Meanwhile, last year, Farhan Akhtar talked about the possibility of the ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ sequel. He told Raj Shamani, “Aapko Zoya Akhtar se poochna chahiye. A 100% I’ll do it. I’ll give my left arm to do it. Hrithik, Katrina, Abhay, everybody has told Zoya to please think of something. In all fairness, she’s hoping for that penny to drop.”

Moreover, previously, Zoya also confirmed that Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay are interested in reuniting for ‘ZNMD 2.’ “Yes, this (ZNMD 2 discussions) comes up all the time, and everybody is interested.” She added, “That movie meant a lot to us. So, if we find that soul for part two, we will make it. We don’t want to do it just for money. When the audience comes to watch the second part, they will have a certain expectation, and we must give it to them; otherwise, they won’t be happy.”

In related news, Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has also planned an all-female travel film. Titled ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ the film will star Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. While the makers and the cast have confirmed that the film is not shelved, there is no update on when it will go on floors.

Also Read: Vishal Dadlani slams Jasleen Royal’s opening act for Coldplay; online criticism follows