ZNMD boys return for a fun trip to Yas Island; Here’s the catch

Recently, the ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ boys- Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar shared a video. Referencing to ‘The Three Musketeers,’ the three teased a potential sequel to their slice-of-life travel film. Now, the ‘buoys’ have finally united, however, it is not for ‘ZNMD 2.’ Sending fans on a nostalgic ride, the three came together for a Yas Island campaign.

The video exuded the quintessential ‘ZNMD’ style brimming with references. Farhan and Abhay catch up after their flight and soon join their amigo, Hrithik. Once again, fans see Farhan and Hrithik bickering for seats. Sending fans into a frenzy, Hrithik pulls out his pink cellphone and says, ‘Moshi Moshi.’ In a turn of events, this time, Hrithik takes his revenge and throws Farhan’s phone out of the car and hands him the pink flip phone.

The actors have collaborated on a campaign for Yas Island, titled, ‘Zindagi Ko Yas Bol.’ The trailer marks the beginning of a five-episode series which will show the trio across Yas Island’s experiences.

Taking to comments, several fans have come together to laud the trio. One said, “The phone throwing is genius….loved it.” Another wrote, “Time to re-watch ZNMD.” One fan mentioned, “Havent aged these bwoys have they.” Another penned, “Haha Hrithik waited 14 years for his revenge.” Meanwhile, another wrote, “It’s literally like a scene from the movie. Everyone looks and sounds the same omg.”

A user also wrote, “I would watch a znmd 2 with the married boys having mid life crisis and doing a trip once again and sort of falling in love with life/their partners in the process again in a heartbeat.”

Released in 2011, the slice-of-life friendship saga emerged as a cult classic. The Zoya Akhtar film was among the top releases of the year and still boasts a solid fandom. The film focuses on three school friends who are now from different walks of life. They reunite for an adventurous road trip to Spain as one of them is going to tie the knot. In the process, they sort differences, discover themselves and their desires, and live life to the fullest. Apart from the trio, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in key roles.

In related news, Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has also planned an all-female travel film. Titled ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ the film will star Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. While the makers and the cast have confirmed that the film is not shelved, there is no update on when it will go on floors.